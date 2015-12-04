Precious Metals
How much bullion has U.S. Mint sold in 2015?
- Published: Dec 4, 2015, 2 PM
American Eagle silver bullion coin sales by the U.S. Mint remain strong as the bureau sets a second consecutive calendar year sales record.
Connect with Coin World:
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction