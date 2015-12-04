How much bullion has U.S. Mint sold in 2015?
- Published: Dec 4, 2015, 2 PM
American Eagle silver bullion coin sales by the U.S. Mint remain strong as the bureau sets a second consecutive calendar year sales record.
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