How did the gold and silver American Eagle bullion coin sales from the first two months of 2017 stack up against the same period in 2016 and 2015?

After a hot start to the year, United States Mint Bullion sales have seen sales drop in both February and March.

How did March compare to the first two months of 2017 stack up against the same period in 2016 and 2015?

The fight against the paper dollar has been renewed: Inside Coin World: Newly introduced legislation on Capitol Hill is not the first attack on the paper dollar. Calls for its elimination have been voiced since the 1970s.

The infographic below is concerned with sales of only the American Eagle gold and silver bullion coins, the far and away most popular U.S. Mint bullion issues. It compares 2017 sales with those of previous years.