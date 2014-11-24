Gold necklace turns up in 2012 Celtic hoard: Morning Report

Thanksgiving week is underway, if you can believe it.

1) Rare necklace found in Celtic hoard

With a few quick numismatic items, the CoinWorld.com Morning Report gets your day started right. Here's what's going on this morning in the world of numismatics:

A rare gold necklace, or "torque," was recently found by those examining the world's largest Celtic coin hoard, according to BBC News. The Le Catillon II hoard, which was discovered by a pair of metal detector enthusiasts in 2012, is made up of some 70,000 coins and pieces of jewelry from approximately 2,000 years ago. Separation of the coins began earlier this summer.

Senior conservator Neil Mahrer was quoted by the BBC as saying he was surprised that the necklace was found completely intact.

2) Precious metals market

The value of gold at 9:22 a.m. ET Monday morning is $1,197.20 per ounce, according to Kitco.com. That’s down from Friday, when it closed at $1,202.10. Silver is at $16.42 per ounce Monday morning, down from $16.445 at Friday’s close.

3) What’s new on CoinWorld.com?

On CoinWorld.com this morning is a season-sensitive Monday Morning Brief that touches on a pair of coins with Thanksgiving themes.

You can also read about a new Coin and Chronicles set from the U.S. Mint honoring Franklin Delano Roosevelt, and an Insights feature about a U.S. note that flew in space with astronaut John Glenn.

4) Yesterday’s most-read story

None of Kennedy half dollars in two-coin 50th Anniversary set graded Specimen 70

5) Being social

The Royal Mint's Facebook page is looking back at the 2009 £2 Charles Darwin commemorative coin in honor of the anniversary of Darwin’s On the Origin of Species, which was published on this day in 1859.

What information do you want included in the CoinWorld.com Morning Report? Tell us in the comment section below!