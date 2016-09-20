This 0.96 troy ounce gold nugget is also a product of the Bering Sea in Alaska.

The Gold Basin in the Mojave Desert in Arizona produced this 0.92 troy ounce gold nugget. Gold Basin is a popular location for place gold prospecting.

Stanton, Ariz., is the location where this 1.77 ounce gold nugget was discovered.

This 8.07 troy ounce gold nugget cluster was found at Ladies Canyon near Downieville, Calif.

The Oct. 1 session of Holabird Western Americana's three-day sale Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 includes numerous gold nuggets discovered in locations around the United States.

Don't have the time or patience to prospect for gold on your own but still want the thrill of owning the hoped for result?

Holabird Western Americana is offering multiple lots of gold nuggets, found in locations around the United States, during the Oct. 1 session of its three-day sale Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.

Nugget cluster

An 8.07-troy-ounce cluster of gold nuggets is offered with an estimate of $13,000 to $18,500. The largest nugget in the cluster measures 0.5 millimeter by 1.8 millimeters by 1.8 millmeters.

The cluster was found at Ladies Canyon near Downieville, Calif.

Arizona find

A 1.77-ounce nugget from a location near Stanton, Ariz., is offered with an estimate of $2,900 to $4,000.

The nugget measures 1 millimeter by 3.7 millimeters by 3.1 millimeters.

Gold Basin discovery

Gold Basin, Ariz., yielded a 0.92-ounce nugget that is offered with an estimate of $1,500 to $1,900.

The nugget measures 1 millimeter by 4.5 millimeters by 1.9 millimeters.

According to the auction lot description, "Gold Basin is a popular placer gold spot in Mohave County, Arizona. The placers in the Gold Basin region have produced both coarse and fine gold. While nuggets in the four to five ounce range are about the maximum that are found, these are rare. Still, there are a good number of nuggets over an ounce that have been found in this area."

North to Alaska

The 49th state yielded a 1.37-ounce nugget measuring 0.8 millimeter by 3.6 millimeters by 2.8 millimeters. The nugget, with an estimate of $2,200 to $4,000, is identified as having been discovered in the Bering Sea.

The Bering Sea also yielded a 0.96-ounce gold nugget with small amounts of quartz showing. Measuring 1.5 millimeters by 3.8 millimeters by 1.8 millimeters, the nugget is offered with an estimate of $1,600 to $2,000.

Hand-made silver ingot

Offered with an estimate of $150 to $300 is a 1907 hand-made 25-millimeter round silver ingot from Central City, Gilpin County, in Colorado.

The ingot is stamped on one side in four lines, FINE / .999 / SILVER / 1907. On the other side is stamped in two lines the weight designated as 6 DWT / 3GR.