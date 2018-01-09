Gold nugget from Australia highlights Swiss auction

A 121.8-ounce gold nugget sold in Hess-Divo’s Nov. 30 auction for the equivalent of $316,876 U.S.

A gold nugget starred in the Swiss auction house Hess Divo’s auction No. 333 on Nov. 30.

The 121.8-ounce gold nugget from Western Australia realized 312,000 Swiss francs ($316,876 U.S.), including the 20 percent buyer’s fee. The nugget had an estimate of 200,000 Swiss francs.

The Coin World editorial staff revisits what we thought were the most captivating stories of 2017: As 2018 strides on stage, we reflect on the major story lines Coin World covered in 2017

The enormous nugget was the top item among a small collection of Australian gold nuggets. It yielded far more than its gold value, which was around 150,000 Swiss francs.

The spearhead-shaped nugget was accompanied by a certificate from the University of Bern authenticating its fineness (.990 fine) and weight (3,787 grams).

The nugget measures 160 millimeters by 110 millimeters by 35 millimeters, the firm said.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

There is enough gold in the nugget to produce more than 500 Roman aureii or 100 South African Krugerrand 1-ounce bullion coins, according to the auction house.

Few nuggets of such size are found and offered for public sale.

The auction house said this example is “of the highest rarity and most charming in its unusual spear head shape.”

For full details of the auction, visit the firm’s website.