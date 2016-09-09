This week's top post on CoinWorld.com was based on a report by KPIX in San Francisco that an 18-ounce gold nugget was discovered in central California last week.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. What makes a 1971 Lincoln, Doubled Die cent submission so special?: The coin is “near and dear” to the heart of columnist John Wexler.

4. Did you know we almost had a 1964 Morgan silver dollar?: Researchers have found physical evidence at the Philadelphia Mint that U.S. Mint officials had considered striking a 1964 Morgan dollar.

3. A bombshell announcement: Monday Morning Brief: Managing Editor William T. Gibbs gives his take on the huge news regarding the 1964 Morgan dollar tooling.

2. Customers compete for 2016-W Standing Liberty gold quarter dollars: The issue, restricted to a one-coin-per-household ordering limit, was offered at $485 per coin.

1. Another large gold nugget has been discovered, and this time it’s in the U.S.: The find comes only a couple of weeks after it was reported that a 145-ounce nugget was unearthed in Australia.

