Gold nugget, gold quarter top week’s headlines
- Published: Sep 9, 2016, 6 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. What makes a 1971 Lincoln, Doubled Die cent submission so special?: The coin is “near and dear” to the heart of columnist John Wexler.
4. Did you know we almost had a 1964 Morgan silver dollar?: Researchers have found physical evidence at the Philadelphia Mint that U.S. Mint officials had considered striking a 1964 Morgan dollar.
3. A bombshell announcement: Monday Morning Brief: Managing Editor William T. Gibbs gives his take on the huge news regarding the 1964 Morgan dollar tooling.
2. Customers compete for 2016-W Standing Liberty gold quarter dollars: The issue, restricted to a one-coin-per-household ordering limit, was offered at $485 per coin.
1. Another large gold nugget has been discovered, and this time it’s in the U.S.: The find comes only a couple of weeks after it was reported that a 145-ounce nugget was unearthed in Australia.
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