Gold mining initiative in Northern Ireland promising
- Published: May 9, 2017, 7 AM
Testing of mineralized material by Dalradian Resources Inc. from its Curraghinalt gold project in Northern Ireland revealed significant concentrations of high-grade gold, according to the Canadian firm.
Gambling on a Morgan dollar roll: Inside Coin World: This week, examines what happens when you gamble on a roll, as well as some unwanted surprises that buyers face.
Dalradian Resources Inc. is a gold exploration and development company headquartered in Toronto.
Dalradian officials report that the results were derived from testing 14,500 metric tons of “mineralized material” taken from multiple underground veins in the Northern Ireland mine. The exploration occurred from 2015 to 2016.
The findings exhibited higher results than those generated by a feasibility study, according to Dalradian officials.
Full results of the testing can be accessed here.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: Saint-Gaudens' Indian Head $10 gold eagles
-
Paper Money Jun 13, 2020, 12 PM
Catherine Cranston debuts on latest Royal Bank of Scotland note
-
US Coins Jun 12, 2020, 8 PM
Longtime Florida professional numismatist Larry Lee dies at 70
-
Precious Metals Jun 12, 2020, 8 PM
Australia brings back earlier design idea to new bullion coins