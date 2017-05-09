Core samples from Dalradian Resources’ Curraghinalt gold project in Northern Ireland are examined by the firm’s mining specialists.

Testing of mineralized material by Dalradian Resources Inc. from its Curraghinalt gold project in Northern Ireland revealed significant concentrations of high-grade gold, according to the Canadian firm.

Dalradian Resources Inc. is a gold exploration and development company headquartered in Toronto.

Dalradian officials report that the results were derived from testing 14,500 metric tons of “mineralized material” taken from multiple underground veins in the Northern Ireland mine. The exploration occurred from 2015 to 2016.

The findings exhibited higher results than those generated by a feasibility study, according to Dalradian officials.

Full results of the testing can be accessed here.

