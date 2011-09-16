Gold market key ingredient in Long Beach Expo market

The hot gold bullion market helped propel the Sept. 8 to 10 Long Beach Coin, Stamp & Collectibles Expo in Long Beach, Calif.

“Gold started climbing again during dealer setup on Wednesday, Sept. 7, and continued a strong upward move the next day, the opening day of the show. There was a lot of buying and selling of gold coins and jewelry during the September Long Beach Expo,” said Ronald J. Gillio, expo general chairman.

“We heard positive comments from dealers and collectors about a new bourse floor plan that attracted additional collectibles dealers to take tables at the show, some for the first time.”

The featured exhibit at the September show, the No. 1 collection in the Professional Coin Grading Service Set Registry of Barber half dollars with major varieties (circulation strikes, 1892 to 1915), drew eye-opening attention at the PCGS booth, according to expo promoters. The award-winning set with a weighted grade point overage of 66.085 was assembled over decades by Dr. and Mrs. Peter K. Shireman.

The next Long Beach Coin, Stamp & Collectibles Expo will be held Feb. 7 to 9 in the Long Beach Convention Center. Additional information about the show is available, along with discount admission coupons, online at www.LongBeachExpo.com, or call the expo promoter at 805-962-9939. ¦