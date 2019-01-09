Market watcher Barry Stuppler believes the fundamentals are aligned to allow gold to shine to new, higher prices levels in 2019.

“Gold is starting 2019 with increasing price support and growing demand. I believe gold will reach its next major resistance level of $1,300 very soon, and after a short period of time should break above,” stated Barry Stuppler of Woodland Hills, California, president of the Accredited Precious Metals Dealers (https://apmddealers.org), a division of the Professional Numismatists Guild (https://pngdealers.org).

“The gold fundamentals have never looked better. Interest rates, such the U.S. 10-Year Treasury Note which is under to 2.7%, and the U.S. dollar are dropping. Demand is increasing from hedge funds, ETFs [exchange-traded funds] and central banks. While the global equity markets remain a question mark, we are seeing increasing gold demand from stock investors moving to a proven safe haven from the volatility they are seeing,” explained Stuppler.

Inside Coin World: Readers report doubled die, repunched Mint mark finds: We preview content exclusive to the Jan. 21 print and digital editions of Coin World, including reader discoveries (like a Proof 1963 Roosevelt dime with a doubled die reverse) in the monthly column “Varieties Notebook.”

“As global equity markets continue to move lower, gold buying in Asia, the Middle East and Europe is increasing as the price moves above $1,285 per ounce. January has an excellent history of showing higher gold prices, and last year gold hit its highest price in January,” he pointed out.

All nationwide members of the Professional Numismatists Guild Accredited Precious Metals Dealer (PNG-APMD) program, based in Temecula, California, undergo a background check, must adhere to a strict code of ethics in the buying and selling of numismatic items and guarantee the authenticity of the numismatic merchandise they sell, according to the organization.

A directory of PNG-APMD members can be found at www.apmddealers.org/apmd-dealers.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter