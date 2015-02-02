Gold bullion American Eagle sales for 2015 below 2014 levels

Sales so far in 2015 for gold American Eagle bullion coins are down from 2014 levels.

2015 sales of American Eagle gold bullion coins by the U.S. Mint are 11.5 percent below the same period in 2014.

The U.S. Mint website reports that for 2015, during the month of January, 81,000 ounces of American Eagle .9167 fine gold bullion coins were sold — 51,500 ounces in 1-ounce $50 face value coins; 9,000 ounces in $25 face value half-ounce gold coins; 9,000 ounces in $10 quarter-ounce gold coins; and 11,500 ounces in tenth-ounce $5 face value gold coins.

The monthly total is 10,500 ounces less than what the U.S. Mint recorded selling in January 2014. In January 2014, the Mint sold 91,500 ounces of American Eagle gold bullion coins — 62,500 ounces in 1-ounce coins; 6,000 ounces in half-ounce gold coins; 7,000 ounces in quarter-ounce gold coins; and 16,000 ounces in tenth-ounce gold coins.

All American Eagle bullion coins are struck at the West Point Mint, but without the production facility's W Mint mark.

American Eagle bullion coins are sold to a network of authorized purchasers, rather than directly to the public. These authorized purchasers offer a two-way market for the coins. They acquire the coins from the U.S. Mint for the closing London PM price per troy ounce for the respective precious metal plus a small premium. The coins are further marked up in successive sales to collectors, investors and other dealers.

While primarily sold as an investment vehicle, American Eagle bullion coins are also sought by collectors assembling collections by date.

