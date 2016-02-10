Precious Metals

Yes, you can now eat a 24-karat gold donut [VIDEO]

NBC News got the story behind a $100 donut at Brooklyn's Manila Social Club that features a touch of 24-karat gold.

2. Unique no more

Numismatic Guaranty Corp. has authenticated only the second known example of the JR-7 1796 Draped Bust, Small Eagle dime.

Bust coin researcher and author Winston Zack values this second known piece at between $20,000 and $40,000.

3. Selling silver

The 722,500 American Eagle silver bullion coins sold Feb. 8 brought the cumulative total of the 2016 silver bullion coins to 7,722,500 since sales began Jan. 11.

5. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com lists the following prices per ounce Wednesday at 4:51 p.m. ET:

  • Gold: $1,197.40
  • Silver: $15.280

6. Hot topics

Check out three interesting stories from the last several days:

  1. Almost $100,000 for this Proof 67 Morgan dollar: Market Analysis
  2. What coin collectors should keep in mind during these confusing times
  3. Starck Contrasts: Three ways to overpay for coins
