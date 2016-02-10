Precious Metals
Yes, you can now eat a 24-karat gold donut [VIDEO]
- Published: Feb 10, 2016, 11 AM
NBC News got the story behind a $100 donut at Brooklyn's Manila Social Club that features a touch of 24-karat gold.
Get NBC News' full profile of the Manila Social Club here.
2. Unique no more
Numismatic Guaranty Corp. has authenticated only the second known example of the JR-7 1796 Draped Bust, Small Eagle dime.
Bust coin researcher and author Winston Zack values this second known piece at between $20,000 and $40,000.
3. Selling silver
The 722,500 American Eagle silver bullion coins sold Feb. 8 brought the cumulative total of the 2016 silver bullion coins to 7,722,500 since sales began Jan. 11.
4. Connect with Coin World
5. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com lists the following prices per ounce Wednesday at 4:51 p.m. ET:
- Gold: $1,197.40
- Silver: $15.280
6. Hot topics
Check out three interesting stories from the last several days:
- Almost $100,000 for this Proof 67 Morgan dollar: Market Analysis
- What coin collectors should keep in mind during these confusing times
- Starck Contrasts: Three ways to overpay for coins
7. Something social
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction