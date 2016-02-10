Yes, you can now eat a 24-karat gold donut [VIDEO]

NBC News got the story behind a $100 donut at Brooklyn's Manila Social Club that features a touch of 24-karat gold.

Get NBC News' full profile of the Manila Social Club here.

2. Unique no more

Numismatic Guaranty Corp. has authenticated only the second known example of the JR-7 1796 Draped Bust, Small Eagle dime.

Bust coin researcher and author Winston Zack values this second known piece at between $20,000 and $40,000.

3. Selling silver

The 722,500 American Eagle silver bullion coins sold Feb. 8 brought the cumulative total of the 2016 silver bullion coins to 7,722,500 since sales began Jan. 11.

4. Connect with Coin World

5. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com lists the following prices per ounce Wednesday at 4:51 p.m. ET:

Gold: $1,197.40

$1,197.40 Silver: $15.280

6. Hot topics

Check out three interesting stories from the last several days:

7. Something social