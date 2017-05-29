It’s a wrap!

The latest Coin World Weekly issue, dated June 12, 2017, has been sent to the presses, and we have a quick preview of some of the Coin World exclusives found in our latest digital edition.

Want access to magazine exclusives? Learn more about our digital edition subscription

For our current subscribers, take a look through our Digital Edition here.



No gold coins but a gold medal in 1976

As the nation’s 1976 Bicentennial approached, collectors pushed the U.S. Mint — then staunchly opposed to changing coin designs — for commemorative coins including gold ones. As Scott Schechter writes in his “Making Moderns” column, Mint Director Mary Brooks rejected striking any gold coins — the Mint’s policy since the 1930s.

“Instead, Brooks argued a gold medal was a safe and suitable alternative. Gold medals had already been authorized in 1973 as part of a comprehensive multi-year medals program to celebrate the Bicentennial. The program concluded with an offering of three sizes of the National Bicentennial Medal struck in .900 fine gold,” he writes.

A deceptive counterfeit Indian Head cent

“When I was a teenager assembling a set of circulated Indian Head cents, the only two issues that collectors needed to worry about were the 1877 cent and the 1909-S coin,” writes Michael Fahey in his “Detecting Counterfeits” column. That has changed.

Fahey discusses a potentially dangerous 1908-S Indian Head cent examined by ANACS. “The fake 1908-S Indian Head cents cent shown here is a fairly deceptive copy,” Fahey writes. However, he shares the diagnostics that will enable collectors to avoid buying one of the fakes. Learn how to protect yourself by reading the column.

What a great find, until it wasn’t

Bill O’Rourke, who details his circulation discoveries in his “Found in Rolls” column, was super excited with a recent find. Then he looked at the coin, a 10-cent coin of French Indo-China, more closely and did some research. Disappointment ensued. It was a counterfeit.

“The fake 1917-dated piece sports a reverse that is actually correct for real 10-cent coins dated 1921 through 1931, where the A Mint mark was used and the silver content really was TITRE 0.680,” he explains.

So your coin has an angular notch

Have you ever found a coin with an angular notch and wondered whether it could be an error? It could be, but as Mike Diamond explains in his “Collectors’ Clearinghouse” column, it could also be something else.

Angular notches on rare occasions are the remnants of an assay clip, a triangular-shaped piece cut from a roll of planchet strip to test the composition. While planchets aren’t supposed to be punched from the affected area, sometimes they are. Diamond explains how to detect a coin struck on one of these damaged planchets.

Want to subscribe?

Get access to all of these articles, and a whole lot more, with a Coin World digital edition subscription!