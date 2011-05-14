Gold bullion sales rise in April

Sales by the U.S. Mint of American Eagle gold bullion coins rose 47 percent in April over March levels, while American Eagle silver bullion coin sales continued at a record pace.

During April, the U.S. Mint posted sales on its website, www.usmint.gov, of 108,000 ounces of American Eagle .9167 fine gold bullion coins, up 34,500 ounces from March.

The 108,000 ounces comprise 94,500 ounces in 1-ounce coins, 6,000 ounces in half-ounce coins (12,000 coins), 3,500 ounces in quarter-ounce coins (14,000 coins) and 4,000 ounces in tenth-ounce coins (40,000 coins).

Over the first four months of calendar year 2011, the U.S. Mint has recorded sales of 407,500 ounces of American Eagle gold bullion coins — 358,000 of the 1-ounce coins, 16,500 ounces in half-ounce coins (33,000 coins), 13,000 ounces in quarter-ounce coins (52,000 coins) and 20,000 ounces of tenth-ounce coins (a total of 200,000 coins).

Sales of American Buffalo 1-ounce .9999 fine gold coins reached 20,500 ounces in April, down from 38,000 ounces in March, the first month in 2011 that the pure gold coins were offered.

April sales of American Eagle 1-ounce .999 fine silver bullion coins reached 2,819,000 pieces, up 1.87 percent from March, and brought the monthly average for the first four months of calendar year 2011 to 3,812,000.

The U.S. Mint has not sold any American Eagle .9995 fine platinum bullion coins since October 2008, which was the last month the Mint offered to its authorized purchasers any platinum bullion coins. ¦