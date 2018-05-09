The highest sales during April by the U.S. Mint for American Eagle gold bullion coins were for the 1-ounce $50 coins.

Gold bullion coin sales by the U.S. Mint showed small increases in April over the previous month.

Sales by the U.S. Mint of American Eagle and American Buffalo gold bullion coins improved in April, with slight increases recorded for both coin series compared to the previous month.

Silver American Eagle sales numbers in April replicated the number sold in March.

April sales by the Mint for gold American Eagles reached 4,500 ounces, comprising 4,000 ounces in 1-ounce coins and 500 ounces in tenth-ounce coins (5,000 coins).

Sales of American Eagle gold bullion coins for the first four months of 2018 still remain below 2017 levels for the same period. Sales in 2018 thus far have totaled 72,000 ounces: 47,500 1-ounce coins, 8,000 ounces in half-ounce coins, 6,500 ounces in quarter-ounce coins, and 10,000 ounces in tenth-ounce coins. In 2017, for the same four-month period, the Mint recorded sales of 172,000 ounces of gold American Eagles: 127,000 1-ounce coins, 12,500 ounces in half-ounce coins, 11,500 ounces in quarter-ounce coins, and 21,000 ounces in tenth-ounce coins.

Sales of the American Buffalo 1-ounce $50 bullion coin doubled in April compared to March, but still only reached 2,000 coins. For the first four months of 2018, sales total 30,500 coins. For the same period in 2017, the Mint recorded sales of 59,000 of the American Buffalo gold bullion coins.

American Eagle silver bullion coin sales in April reached 915,000 coins, the same number sold in March. Cumulative 2018 sales through April 30 reached 6,007,500 coins. Sales for the first four months of 2017 reached 8,792,500 coins.

The first two of five 2018 America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver bullion coins have been released, with sales recorded at 30,000 coins each for the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore and Apostle Islands National Lakeshore issues.

A Mint-approved group of bullion dealers are the only authorized purchasers for the Mint’s bullion coins.

