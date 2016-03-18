Gold bullion variant, hiker find week's top posts
- Published: Mar 18, 2016, 7 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Counterfeit numismatic products continue to assault the hobby: Monday Morning Brief: The latest fake reported is an unknown composition imitation of a Proof 2015-W American Eagle silver coin.
4. 2016-W Winged Liberty Head Centennial gold dime for sale in April: Without much fanfare, the U.S. Mint posted notice on its website March 9 that sales for the 2016-W Winged Liberty Head Centennial gold dime will begin soon.
3. Kuwait marks Desert Storm liberation anniversary on coins: Coalition forces led by the United States defeated Iraqi President Saddam Hussein during the 1991 Gulf War, as it is often called, after about six weeks of a military effort consisting mostly of air war.
2. Hiker in Israel discovers rare gold aureus of Trajan: The gold aureus issued by Roman Emperor Trajan is one of two examples known, with a “twin” in the British Museum.
1. Mint probing cause of American Eagle gold bullion coin variant: Mint officials consider the anomaly to be a variant and not an error, according to Tom Jurkowsky, director of the Office of Corporate Communications. Jurkowsky said as many as 63,000 coins could have been struck with the higher-than-intended obverse relief.
Connect with Coin World:
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction