Gold bullion variant, hiker find week's top posts

The U.S. Mint is probing what caused the obverse relief of thousands of 1-ounce gold 2016 American Eagle bullion coins to be above instead of below the rim. It was the subject of this week's top story.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Counterfeit numismatic products continue to assault the hobby: Monday Morning Brief: The latest fake reported is an unknown composition imitation of a Proof 2015-W American Eagle silver coin.

4. 2016-W Winged Liberty Head Centennial gold dime for sale in April: Without much fanfare, the U.S. Mint posted notice on its website March 9 that sales for the 2016-W Winged Liberty Head Centennial gold dime will begin soon.

3. Kuwait marks Desert Storm liberation anniversary on coins: Coalition forces led by the United States defeated Iraqi President Saddam Hussein during the 1991 Gulf War, as it is often called, after about six weeks of a military effort consisting mostly of air war.

2. Hiker in Israel discovers rare gold aureus of Trajan: The gold aureus issued by Roman Emperor Trajan is one of two examples known, with a “twin” in the British Museum.

1. Mint probing cause of American Eagle gold bullion coin variant: Mint officials consider the anomaly to be a variant and not an error, according to Tom Jurkowsky, director of the Office of Corporate Communications. Jurkowsky said as many as 63,000 coins could have been struck with the higher-than-intended obverse relief.

Connect with Coin World:

Get our free report: What to Know Before Investing in Bullion