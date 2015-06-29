Precious Metals

Gold and silver prices both up Monday, June 29

The prices of silver and gold were bothup Monday as of 5:30 p.m. ET, while the price of platinum was even.

The price of silver stands at $15.76 Monday evening, up 1 cent from where it began the day. Gold rose $5.90 to $1,180.10, while platinum stayed put at $1,080.

