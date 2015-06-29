Precious Metals
Gold and silver prices both up Monday, June 29
- Published: Jun 29, 2015, 1 PM
The prices of silver and gold were bothup Monday as of 5:30 p.m. ET, while the price of platinum was even.
The price of silver stands at $15.76 Monday evening, up 1 cent from where it began the day. Gold rose $5.90 to $1,180.10, while platinum stayed put at $1,080.
Here's the full story according Kitco.com:
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: Saint-Gaudens' Indian Head $10 gold eagles