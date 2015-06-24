Precious Metals
Silver up slightly Wednesday, June 24; gold down slightly
- Published: Jun 24, 2015, 1 PM
The prices of silver and platinum were up Wednesday night as of 5:30 p.m. ET, while the price of gold was down.
The price of silver stands at $15.88 Wednesday evening, up 4 cents from where it began the day. Gold dropped $3.00 to $1,175.00, while platinum rose $7 to $1,073.
Here's the full story according Kitco.com:
