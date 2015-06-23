Precious Metals

Gold and silver prices down Tuesday evening: Precious metals

The prices of gold and silver were down Tuesday night as of 5:30 p.m. ET, while the price of platinum was up.

The price of silver stands at $15.84 Tuesday evening, down 33 cents from where it began the day. Gold dropped $7.90 to $1,178.00, while platinum rose $7 to $1,066.

Here's the full story according Kitco.com:

