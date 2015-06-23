Gold and silver prices down Tuesday evening: Precious metals
- Published: Jun 23, 2015, 1 PM
The prices of gold and silver were down Tuesday night as of 5:30 p.m. ET, while the price of platinum was up.
The price of silver stands at $15.84 Tuesday evening, down 33 cents from where it began the day. Gold dropped $7.90 to $1,178.00, while platinum rose $7 to $1,066.
Here's the full story according Kitco.com:
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