Precious Metals
Price of silver up slightly Monday, while gold is down
- Published: Jun 22, 2015, 2 PM
The price of silver was up slightly Monday as of 5:30 p.m. ET, while gold and platinum prices were down.
The price of silver stands at $16.17 Monday evening, up 9 cents from where it began the day. Gold dropped $14.40 to $1,185.90, while platinum dropped $25 to $1,059.
Here's the full story according Kitco.com:
