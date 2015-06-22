Price of silver up slightly Monday, while gold is down

The price of silver was up slightly Monday as of 5:30 p.m. ET, while gold and platinum prices were down.

The price of silver stands at $16.17 Monday evening, up 9 cents from where it began the day. Gold dropped $14.40 to $1,185.90, while platinum dropped $25 to $1,059.

Here's the full story according Kitco.com: