Precious Metals
Gold, silver prices drop slightly Friday: Precious metals prices
- Published: Jun 19, 2015, 2 PM
Gold and silver prices were down slightly Friday as of 5:30 p.m. ET, while the price of platinum was up.
The price of gold stands at $1,200.30 Friday evening, down $1.70 from where it began the day. Silver dropped 7 cents to $16.08, while platinum rose $3 to $1,084.
Here's the full story according Kitco.com:
