Price of gold shoots up nearly $17 Thursday

Gold, silver and platinum prices were all up Thursday as of 5:30 p.m. ET.

The price of gold stands at $1,202.00 Thursday evening, up $16.90 from where it began the day. Silver rose 4 cents to $16.16, while platinum rose $2 to $1,081.

Here's the full story according Kitco.com: