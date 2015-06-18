Precious Metals
Price of gold shoots up nearly $17 Thursday
- Published: Jun 18, 2015, 1 PM
Gold, silver and platinum prices were all up Thursday as of 5:30 p.m. ET.
The price of gold stands at $1,202.00 Thursday evening, up $16.90 from where it began the day. Silver rose 4 cents to $16.16, while platinum rose $2 to $1,081.
Here's the full story according Kitco.com:
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: Saint-Gaudens' Indian Head $10 gold eagles