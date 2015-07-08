Precious Metals
Gold and silver prices bounce back slightly Tuesday, July 8
- Published: Jul 8, 2015, 1 PM
The prices of silver and gold both rose slightly Tuesday as of 5:30 p.m. ET.
The price of silver stands at $15.12 Tuesday evening, up 8 cents after falling down 71 cents Monday. Gold rose $3 to $1,158.00. Platinum fell $8 to $1,030.
Here's the full story according Kitco.com:
