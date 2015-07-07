Prices of silver and gold both drop on Monday, July 7
- Published: Jul 7, 2015, 1 PM
The prices of silver, gold and platinum all fell Monday as of 5:30 p.m. ET.
The price of silver stands at $15.04 Monday evening, down 71 cents from where it began the day. Gold tumbled $14.80 to $1,155.00, while platinum fell $25 to $1,038.
Here's the full story according Kitco.com:
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