Gold and silver both down Monday evening
- Published: Jul 27, 2015, 1 PM
Gold, silver and platinum prices were all down Monday at 5:30 p.m. ET.
The price of gold stands at $1,094.50 Monday evening, down $5 from where it began the day. Silver dropped 20 cents to $14.54, while platinum dropped $6 to $981.
Here's the full story according Kitco.com:
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