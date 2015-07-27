Precious Metals

Gold and silver both down Monday evening

Goldsilver and platinum prices were all down Monday at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The price of gold stands at $1,094.50 Monday evening, down $5 from where it began the day. Silver dropped 20 cents to $14.54, while platinum dropped $6 to $981.

