Gold and silver prices both fall Monday: Precious metals, July 13
- Published: Jul 13, 2015, 2 PM
The prices of silver and gold both fell slightly Monday as of 5:30 p.m. ET.
The price of silver stands at $15.50 Monday evening, after a 12-cent dip Monday. Gold fell $5.30 to $1,157.50.
Platinum rose $1 to $1,033.
Here's the full story according Kitco.com:
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