Gold and silver prices both fall Monday: Precious metals, July 13

The prices of silver and gold both fell slightly Monday as of 5:30 p.m. ET.

The price of silver stands at $15.50 Monday evening, after a 12-cent dip Monday. Gold fell $5.30 to $1,157.50.

Platinum rose $1 to $1,033.

