Gold, silver and platinum all up Wednesday evening
- Published: Jun 17, 2015, 2 PM
Gold, silver and platinum prices were all up Wednesday at 6:11 p.m. ET.
The price of gold stands at $1,185.10 Wednesday evening, up $3.60 from where it began the day. Silver rose 11 cents to $16.12, while platinum rose $1 to $1,079.
Here's the full story according Kitco.com:
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