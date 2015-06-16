Precious Metals

Gold, silver and platinum all down Tuesday

Goldsilver and platinum prices were down Tuesday as of 6:33 p.m. ET.

The price of gold stands at $1,181.50 Tuesday evening, down $4.70 from where it began the day. Silver dropped 6 cents to $16.01, while platinum fell $7 to $1,078.

Here's current pricing according Kitco.com: 

