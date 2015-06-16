Precious Metals
Gold, silver and platinum all down Tuesday
- Published: Jun 16, 2015, 2 PM
Gold, silver and platinum prices were down Tuesday as of 6:33 p.m. ET.
The price of gold stands at $1,181.50 Tuesday evening, down $4.70 from where it began the day. Silver dropped 6 cents to $16.01, while platinum fell $7 to $1,078.
Here's current pricing according Kitco.com:
