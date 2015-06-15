Precious Metals

Gold and silver prices, June 15

Gold and silver prices were up Monday at 5:12 p.m. ET, but platinum took a dip.

The price of gold stands at $1,186.20 Monday evening, up $4.90 from where it began the day. Silver rose 12 cents to $16.07, while platinum fell $7 to $1,086.

Here's the full story according Kitco.com: 

