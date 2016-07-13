Precious Metals

Gold and silver among top 10 investments

Investments in gold during the first six months of 2016 are 24.6 percent higher than the same period in 2015.

Coin for Coin World photography courtesy of SilverTowne.

Silver and gold were among the top 10 investments during the first six months of 2016, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Market analyst Mike Fuljenz from Universal Coin and Bullion in Beaumont, Texas, commented about the Wall Street Journal article in his regular market analysis. He notes that investing in the two precious metals have already gotten off to a strong start in the second half as well.

The WSJ report indicates silver investments are up 34.9 percent over the same period in 2015 and is second only to investying in lean hogs, which tops the list with an increase of 39.3 percent.

Gold investments are eighth on the list, recording an increase of 24.6 percent during the first half of 2016 when compared against the same period in 2015.

