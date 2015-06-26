Price of gold up, silver and platinum down: June 26

The prices of silver and platinum were both down Friday as of 5:30 p.m. ET, while the price of gold was up.

The price of gold stands at $1,174.20 Friday evening, up $1.30 from where it began the day. Silver dropped 9 cents to $15.75, while platinum dipped $3 to $1,080.

Here's the full story according Kitco.com: