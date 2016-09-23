The top post this week on CoinWorld.com concerned the grading and encapsulation of a 2014 American Eagle 1-ounce gold bullion coin that was struck on a planchet intended for the American Buffalo 1-ounce gold $50 bullion coin.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Coin World offers first glimpse at Walking Liberty gold half dollars: Monday Morning Brief: The dust is barely settled from the excitement over the U.S. Mint’s Sept. 8 release of the 2016-W Standing Liberty Centennial gold quarter dollar and another limited-edition is on the horizon to whet collector appetites.

4. Were you there when the BEP had to ‘COPE’ with paper money anomalies?: It’s been 40 years since an unprecedented flood of Federal Reserve note errors began pouring into circulation.

3. Roman coins that depict buildings that still stand are highly coveted: A highlight from an upcoming Numismatica Ars Classica auction depicts the Triumphal arch of Septimius Severus, which still stands today in Rome.

2. First look: U.S. Mint's 2017 American Liberty $100 gold coin: The design depicts Liberty as an African-American woman, facing left, wearing a crown of stars as an homage to the Statue of Freedom atop the U.S. Capitol dome.

1. What are the odds of a gold American Eagle being struck on the wrong planchet?: Professional Coin Grading Service graded and encapsulated an example of the wrong planchet error that APMEX submitted to the grading service after identifying the coin’s gold fineness as suspect.

