July American Eagle gold bullion sales more than double June's

More gold American Eagle bullion coins were sold in July 2015 than in any month since April 2013.

Sales of the U.S. Mint's American Eagle gold bullion coins to authorized purchasers totaled 170,000 ounces in July 2015, which was the highest monthly total since April 2013 and more than double the 76,000 ounces that were sold in June, according to Mint figures posted online Aug. 3.

The July 2015 total was also way up compared to the 30,000 ounces sold in July 2014.

Compliments of the July figures, the U.S. Mint American Eagle gold bullion sales total through the first seven months of 2015 is up significantly over the same period last year.

To date, 443,000 ounces of the popular gold bullion coins, offered in four different sizes, have been sold in 2015. During the first seven months of 2014, 296,000 ounces were sold.