Gold American Eagle bullion coins remain on even keel in 2014

The U.S. Mint sold 43,000 of the 1-ounce gold American Eagle bullion coins in June, with 20,500 more coins sold midway through July.

Gold American Eagle bullion coin sales by the U.S. Mint are holding at a steady pace, starting to pick up additional steam in July after a relatively strong June performance.

Overall 2014 sales, however, are sharply below those in 2013.

The Mint recorded sales in June of 43,000 of the 1-ounce coins, 2,000 of the half-ounce coins, 4,000 of the quarter-ounce, and 35,000 of the tenth-ounce.

Between July 1 and July 15, the Mint reports sales of 20,500 of the 1-ounce coins, zero of the half-ounce coins, 4,000 of the quarter-ounce coins, and 20,000 of the tenth-ounce coins.

The top sales month during 2014 was January, when the 2014 dated coins were first offered for sale to the Mint’s network of authorized purchasers.

In January, the Mint recorded sales of 91,500 ounces of gold American Eagles — 62,500 of the 1-ounce coins, 12,000 of the half-ounce, 28,000 of the quarter-ounce, and 160,000 of the tenth-ounce. Those figures are considerably below those recorded in January 2013, when 150,000 ounces of gold American Eagles were sold — 124,500 of the 1-ounce coins, 17,000 of the half-ounce, 24,000 of the quarter-ounce, and 110,000 of the tenth-ounce.

For the first six months of 2014, average monthly sales of 1-ounce gold American Eagle coins was a little over 33,000. During the first six months of 2013, that monthly sales average was 90,750.

Silver American Eagle bullion dollars

Sales of silver American Eagle bullion coins remain on track for another record year.

During the first six months of 2014, the Mint reported sales of 24,128,500 of the 1-ounce silver coins, with another 995,000 coins sold during the first 15 days of July.

The Mint recorded sales of 25,043,500 coins during the first six months of 2013, with another 4,406,500 coins sold during the entire month of July.

Sales in 2013 totaled a record 42,675,000, with January’s sales of 7,498,000 coins the highest monthly sales total since the American Eagle Silver Coin Program sales started in November 1986.

