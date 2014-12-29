American Buffalo gold coins sales for 2014 behind 2013

Sales of 1-ounce gold American Buffalo $50 gold coins in 2014 through Dec. 26 were running nearly 26 percent below 2013 year totals.

Through Dec. 26, sales by the United States Mint to its authorized purchasers of 1-ounce gold bullion 2014 American Buffalo $50 coins are running nearly 26 percent behind total sales for calendar year 2013.

2013's sales number, 239,000 coins, however, is the highest since the inaugural release in 2006, during which 323,000 coins were sold during just over six months of sales.

Through Dec. 26, 2014, the Mint recorded sales of 177,500 of the American Buffalo 1-ounce gold bullion $50 coins.

From 2006 through Dec. 26, 2014, the U.S. Mint has recorded sales to authorized purchasers of 1,794,500 coins.

2006 323,000 2007 167,500 2008 172,000 2009 200,000 2010 209,000 2011 174,500 2012 132,000 2013 239,000 2014 177,500*

*Cumulative through Dec. 26

The .9999 fine gold American Buffalo coins are authorized under Title II, Section 201 of the Presidential $1 Coin Act of 2005, Public Law 109-145. The Proof and bullion American Buffalo versions were offered for sale for the first time during the third week of June 2006. The bullion version is sold through the Mint's network of authorized purchasers while the Proofs are sold directly to the public as numismatic products.

