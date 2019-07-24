Germania stands with Britannia on new silver rounds

The Germania Mint is releasing a new series of medals, denominated unofficially in marks, celebrating allegorical symbols of European nations. The Germania and Britannia 1-ounce piece begins the series.

Germania, a female representation of the Germanic lands, has gained some new fans in the last 10 months, thanks to the release of the private Germania Mint’s series of silver rounds highlighting the allegorical symbol.

New pieces, denominated in German marks as with the previous issues, are being launched soon, including limited numbers in special packaging for the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill., Aug. 13 to 17.

The newest Germania .9999 fine silver medals or rounds begin the Allegories series, with a first design celebrating Germania together with Britannia, another female national personification also depicted on the pieces. These medals are available in 1-, 2- and 5-ounce sizes.

From Britannia in Britain to Marianne in France, Hibernia for Ireland, Polonia for Poland, and Helvetia in Switzerland, hardly a nation in Europe is not symbolically represented by a woman.

Female personifications of different regions, often representations of goddesses, have been depicted on coins as early as ancient Rome. Many of today’s national allegories have their origins in the Renaissance, but instead of a religious component, they emphasize human qualities.

The modern image of Germania, as created by the Germania Mint (the trade name created by the Kurowski Group), shows Germania as a confident and attractive woman, a strong fighter with a shield and sword.

The dress, lush décolleté and flowing hair are deviations from the strict conventions of past centuries. It might be said that the modern Germania is a modern lady who grew up in the united and cosmopolitan Germany of the 21st century, according to the Germania Mint.

Symbolic design

The Allegories series showcases Germania with other allegorical figures in symbolic circumstances.

Germania’s sword rests at peace in a scabbard attached to her waist, and she reaches out her hand in a sensitive gesture to Britannia, who displays her characteristic Roman plumed helmet, a shield, and a trident reflecting the former maritime power of her land.

The reverse is filled with further symbolism.

A wreath of oak leaves symbolizes loyalty, stability and national unity.

The shield is a defensive part of the weaponry used by horse and foot formations, from the Bronze Age through antiquity to the Middle Ages.

The crown in heraldry is a symbol of authority and nobility or chivalry as well.

The symbols correspond directly to values represented by Germania and Britannia.

The coat of arms is a figment of imagination and does not represent any noble family or kingdom. “Because Germania is a historical land and has never been an official country, we decided to create our own interpretation of its coat of arms,” the Germania Mint said.

The crowned shield is divided into four parts, each assigned a traditional meaning, precisely defined by heraldry.

In the top left corner of the crest is the Germania Mint’s Bicephalous eagle — a Roman mythological symbol associated with Janus, the god of all origins, guardian of doors, gates, passages and bridges, the patron of contracts and alliances. Heads facing opposite directions symbolize the past and the future.

The right upper corner is decorated with a check pattern that refers to wisdom and prudence.

In the left bottom corner of the shield, three flowers on a gold ribbon represent unity, integrity and freedom.

In the shield’s right bottom corner is a wild boar, symbol of mightiness and power.

Specifications

All three of the Germania and Britannia pieces measure 38.61 millimeters in diameter, but they vary significantly in thickness.

The Brilliant Uncirculated 1-ounce round is denominated 5 marks and has a mintage limit of 25,000 pieces.

The BU 2-ounce 10-mark piece has a mintage limit of 2,500 pieces.

The BU 10-ounce 25-mark piece has a mintage limit of 500 pieces.

These mintage limits include the pieces in special show-specific packaging that will be available at the ANA show.

For the 1-ounce piece, 500 will be available at the show, at a retail price of $49 each.

For the 2-ounce piece, 50 pieces will be made available at the show, retailing for $99 apiece.

The 5-ounce piece, with a limit of 10 pieces at the show, retails for $299.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter