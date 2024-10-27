Future designs in platinum series eyed by CFA members

This set of designs proposed for the Proof American Eagle platinum coin series for 2026 through 2028 received the recommendation of both the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee and Commission of Fine Arts.

Proposed obverse designs for a three-year Proof American Eagle, Charters of Freedom platinum $100 coin series to be issued by the United States Mint in 2026, 2027 and 2028 were recommended to the Treasury secretary Oct. 17 by the Commission of Fine Arts.

The recommendations were made two days after the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee supported the same set of designs.

Whatever proposed obverse designs receive final approval of the Treasury secretary or their designee will be paired with the common eagle reverse first introduced on the reverse of the 1-ounce .9995 fine platinum Proof American Eagle in 2018.

Inspiration

The three-year Charters of Freedom coin series is inspired by the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.

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According to the U.S. Mint’s narrative for the series, designs are inspired by the National Archives Museum’s Rotunda

Each of the coins will be dedicated to one of the three essential documents to the founding of the United States.

“This series will honor the core principles of the nation as mapped out in these charters and inspire a deeper understanding and appreciation for the documents that have guided the United States through its 250 years of history,” according to the Mint narrative. “These documents collectively define and refine a vision for the nation, one based on the consent of the governed, to form a more perfect union, and champion individual liberties to reaffirm their commitment to democratic ideals.”

According to the U.S. Mint’s design team, eight artists contributed candidate designs for the 2026 platinum Proof coin honoring the Declaration of Independence, which were reviewed by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee and the Commission of Fine Arts in July 2024.

Based on feedback from that review, three artists were invited to revise their 2026 designs and develop candidate designs for the second and third installments of the Charters of Freedom series to maintain continuity.

The three-design set supported by both coin advisory panels “employs the symbolism of Nature to chronicle America’s journey through its founding documents. Through a carefully crafted progression of environmental motifs, it traces the transformational impact of each charter, together illustrating a living embodiment of our American democracy.”

For the 2026 design, the sun’s rays begin to emerge through storm clouds, representing the dawn of a new nation arising from the turmoil of revolution as well as the Enlightenment ideas that influenced the Declaration of Independence.

“A quill symbolizing the Declaration sweeps over the landscape, marking the nation’s founding and the power of revolutionary ideas to catalyze change,” according to the Mint’s narrative. “The additional inscription DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE appears in exergue below the main design.”

For 2027, the recommended design “shows the storm clouds receding and the sunlight growing stronger, marking the nation’s transition to self-governance. In place of the quill, a young tree has taken root, representing the U.S. Constitution as a living framework in this American landscape. Its form echoes the shape of the quill, a visual reminder that this new system of government is informed by and built upon the values and ideals set forth in the Declaration of Independence. Thirteen stars representing the thirteen colonies frame the scene. The additional inscription is U.S. CONSTITUTION.”

For 2028, the recommended design “reveals a maturing tree, its canopy offering shelter and protection — a powerful metaphor for the rights and freedoms guaranteed to citizens in the Bill of Rights. Beneath it, a child gazes forward, representing the people whose rights are safeguarded now and the protection provided to future generations. The scene is now fully illuminated by sunlight, suggesting the powerful influence of these founding documents on our nation. Thirteen stars representing the thirteen colonies encircle the design. The additional inscription is BILL OF RIGHTS.”

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