Follow trial on Facebook, Twitter
- Published: Mar 13, 2011, 8 PM
Follow the trial of Bernard von NotHaus daily beginning March 14 at www.coinworld.com as his legal team defends the Liberty Dollar as a private barter currency. The federal government contends they are counterfeit coins.
Also follow the action on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CoinWorld and Twitter at www.twitter.com/CoinWorldOnline. ¦
Community Comments
NEWS
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio