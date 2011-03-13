Follow trial on Facebook, Twitter

Precious Metals

Follow the trial of Bernard von NotHaus daily beginning March 14 at www.coinworld.com as his legal team defends the Liberty Dollar as a private barter currency. The federal government contends they are counterfeit coins.

