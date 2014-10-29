Five ounce silver Everglades coin set for Mint launch

The Uncirculated 2014-P Everglades National Park 5-ounce silver quarter dollar goes on sale to the public Nov. 6. Shown is the design as it appears on the copper-nickel clad quarter dollar.

Both the numismatic and bullion versions of the 2014 Everglades National Park 5-ounce silver quarter dollar go on sale in early November from the United States Mint.

The bullion version is scheduled to be offered to authorized purchasers beginning Nov. 3.

The Uncirculated numismatic version of the quarter dollar is to go on sale to the public at noon Eastern Time Nov. 6.

Both versions are struck at the Philadelphia Mint, but only the numismatic version bears the P Mint mark. The current price for the 2014-P 5-ounce silver coin is $154.95 and is subject to change.

The bullion version is not sold to the general public. The U.S. Mint sells the bullion version to a series of authorized purchasers for the closing spot price of the metal on a given day, plus a premium, currently at $9.75 per coin. The coins are then sold wholesale and retail to dealers, collectors and investors.

The maximum mintage is 65,000 combined for both the bullion and Uncirculated collector versions.

The coin's reverse, designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Artist Joel Iskowitz and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Joseph F. Menna, depicts an anhinga with outstretched wings on a willow tree, with a roseate spoonbill visible in the mid-ground.

