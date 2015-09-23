Five Ounce Silver Bombay Hook coins ready for sale

The Uncirculated numismatic version bearing the P Mint mark of the Philadelphia Mint go on sale by the U.S. Mint on Oct. 8

The bullion versions of the 5-ounce silver America the Beautiful quarter dollars are sold by the U.S. Mint through a network of authorized purchasers.

The 5-ounce 2015 Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge 5-ounce silver quarter dollars are coming up for sale in Uncirculated collector versions and bullion versions for collectors and investors.

Both versions of the 2015 Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge 5-ounce silver coins will become available soon.

The U.S. Mint's authorized purchasers will be able to place orders beginning Sept. 28 for the 5-ounce silver bullion version of the 2015 Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge quarter dollars.

In addition, collectors will be able to place orders for the Uncirculated 2015-P Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge 5-ounce silver quarter dollar at noon Eastern Time. Oct. 8.

The Uncirculated version and bullion versions are both struck at the Philadelphia Mint, but only the Uncirculated version carries the P Mint mark.

The Uncirculated version also receives a post-strike finish similar to that used in the production of 3-inch bronze Mint medals. The post-strike Uncirculated finish is akin to the finish created formerly through the sandblasting of Proof dies. To achieve a uniform Uncirculated finish, the struck 5-ounce coins are subjected to a “wet blast” abrasive of water vapor and ceramic particles under high pressure.

The bullion versions are not sold directly to the public, but through the network of authorized purchasers who offer a two-way market buying and selling the coins. The authorized purchasers buy the bullion versions for the closing London PM spot price of the metal on a given day plus a $9.75 premium per 5-ounce silver coin. The coins may then be sold at a markup to other dealers and the general public.

The Uncirculated coins are being offered at the opening fixed price of $149.95 per coin. Pricing is subject to change depending on fluctuations in the spot price.

Sales totals for the first three 2015 bullion versions of the America the Beautiful quarter dollars, honoring Homestead National Monument of America, Kisatchie National Forest and Blue Ridge Parkway, can be found here.

Cumulative sales totals for the Uncirculated, Mint-marked versions of the same coins can be found here.