First-day sales of Uncirculated American Eagle palladium coin over 50%

More than half of the authorized 6,000 Uncirculated 2023-W palladium American Eagle $25 coins were sold on the opening day of sales Sept. 7.

First-day sales Sept. 7 by the U.S. Mint for the Uncirculated 2023-W American Eagle palladium $25 coin totaled 3,352 coins, out of the maximum 6,000-coin mintage authorized, offered at $2,150 per coin.

Buyers could purchase a maximum of 10 coins each during the first 24 hours, after which the restriction was lifted.

Set aside by the bureau were 600 coins reserved for the 18 unnamed dealers that comprise the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program. Participants in that bulk program pay a 5% percent premium above the retail price and are allowed to order and acquire products in advance of general sales.

The Authorized Bulk Purchase Program initiative was put in place by the Mint to keep bulk buyers from flooding the Mint website with orders on the day sales open.

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The program is criticized by some Mint customers who believe the bulk purchasers unfairly compete with their ability to finance purchases by immediately marketing a portion of their order of a popular Mint product.

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