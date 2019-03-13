First quarter production results from its Pane Mine in Nevada are in from Fiore Gold Ltd.

Canadian-based Fiore Gold Ltd. reports first quarter 2019 gold production of 9,765 ounces at its Pan Mine in Nevada, 47 percent more than the same quarter in 2018.

The Pan Mine is an open-pit, heap-leach mine in east-central Nevada, approximately 17 miles southeast of the town of Eureka.

Inside Coin World: The two 1866 5-cent coins with different alloys: Two different 1866 5-cent coins and Arkansas paper money that was redeemable in bacon, among other things, are among the subjects of columns in the March 25 Coin World.

Of the gold produced, Fiore reports gold sales of 9,744 ounces at an average realized price of $1,232 per troy ounce.

The Pan Mine operations are reportedly processing 15,196 ore tons daily. A primary crushing circuit is to be added to the Pan site to produce an estimated 6,000 to 7,000 additionall ounces of gold annually. Currently, blasted ore is hauled from the mine pit and placed directly on the leach pad for precious metal extraction.

The crushed ore is to be blended with the right mix of clay rich soil to improve the extraction process with the new circuit. Ore can be crushed and stockpiled, then processed when needed.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter