America the Beautiful 5-ounce highlights strong 2015

2015 was a historic year for American Eagle silver bullion sales, but no U.S. Mint bullion series saw a larger increase in sales in 2015 than the America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver bullion program.

Despite all the attention paid to record American Eagle silver bullion sales, it was a different U.S. Mint silver bullion coin that made the biggest jump in sales in 2015.

The 2015 America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver bullion series was a mainstay in Coin World’s news cycle, from approved designs to launch ceremonies. Earlier this week, the United States Mint released the 2015 sales for all its bullion coins, and percentage-based comparisons to 2014, and the America the Beautiful series was front and center again.

Here are the Mint's facts:

The America the Beautiful 5-ounce silver bullion program was strong in 2015, closing with 1,063,000 total ounces sold, up from 667,500 in 2014. This particular bullion program saw the biggest year-over-year sales increase over 2014, jumping 59.25 percent in total sales.

The American Eagle gold bullion program closed the year with a 52.8 percent sales increase over 2014, with 801,500 ounces sold in 2015.

The American Buffalo gold bullion program finished 2015 with a sales total 24.22 percent higher than 2014 after 220,500 ounces were sold.

Sales of American Eagle silver bullion coins reached a new all-time record after 47 million ounces were sold. That total was up 6.8 percent from 2014, which set the previous record of 44,006,000 ounces.

Orders for 2016 versions of American Eagle gold and silver bullion coins and American Buffalo gold bullion coins can be submitted by the authorized purchasers to the U.S. Mint beginning Jan. 11. The public is not permitted to buy the bullion coins directly from the Mint.