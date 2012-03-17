February sales of American Eagles drop from January

U.S. Mint inventories of 2012 American Eagle silver bullion coins have been exhausted, Mint officials announced Dec. 17.Coin for images courtesy of SilverTowne.

After a near record-breaking month in January, the U.S. Mint’s sales of American Eagle 1-ounce .999 fine silver bullion coins to its authorized purchasers plummeted 75.6 percent during February.

Similarly, the Mint’s sales of American Eagle gold bullion coins during February represented an 83.5 percent drop from January’s sales totals.

February’s sales of American Buffalo 1-ounce .9999 fine gold bullion coins were slightly more than half what they were in January.

For February 2012, the U.S. Mint recorded sales of 1.49 million American Eagle silver bullion coins.

January 2012’s sales of 6,107,000 American Eagle silver bullion coins was second only to the January 2011 sales of 6,422,000 coins. The latter remains the highest monthly number of American Eagle silver bullion coins sold by the U.S. Mint to authorized purchasers since the program was inaugurated in November 1986.

February 2012 sales of 21,000 ounces of American Eagle gold bullion coins were restricted to 20,000 ounces in 1-ounce coins, 500 ounces in quarter-ounce coins (2,000 coins) and 500 ounces in tenth-ounce coins (5,000 coins). No half-ounce American Eagle gold bullion coins were reported sold.

During January, the Mint recorded sales of 127,000 ounces of American Eagle gold bullion coins across all four sizes.

American Buffalo gold bullion coin sales totaled 7,000 coins compared with 13,500 coins in January. ¦