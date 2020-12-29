Expect Jan. 11 deliveries of 2021 American Eagle bullion coins

The first of two 2021 American Eagle gold bullion coins will bear the Family of Eagles reverse design first introduced in 1986.

Authorized purchasers of bullion coins from the U.S. Mint were expected to begin receiving shipments of 2021 American Eagle gold and silver bullion coins Jan. 11.

The 1-ounce gold coin and three fractional gold coins as well as the 1-ounce silver coin are to be issued bearing the same obverse and reverse designs as when the programs were introduced in 1986.

Sometime closer to mid-year, the Mint plans to release gold and silver American Eagles, still with the original obverse designs, but with completely new reverses.

The new reverse of the American Eagle silver coin depicts an eagle in flight with an oak branch in its talons as it comes in to land (a design favored by the Commission of Fine Arts for the American Eagle gold bullion coin).

The silver coin’s new reverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Artist designer Emily Damstra, and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso before his October retirement.

The American Eagle gold coins’ new reverse will depict an eagle’s head in close-up; the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee recommended a similar design for the reverse of the silver coin, principal differences being with the inscriptions, including placement of the mottoes.

The new gold coin reverse was designed by Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Jennie Norris and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon.

Sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens original design (adapted from the gold $20 double eagle introduced in 1907) will continue as the obverse design for the American Eagle gold coins, and sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s Walking Liberty half dollar obverse design introduced in 1916 the silver American Eagle continues as the American Eagle silver dollar’s obverse design.

The first 2021 American Eagle gold coins’ released will carry artist Miley Busiek’s Family of Eagles reverse design mandated under the legislation authorizing the gold coin program.

For the first silver American Eagles released for 2021, the reverse will reflect then Mint Sculptor-Engraver John Mercanti’s Heraldic Eagle design.

The U.S. Mint plans to produce new and old designs in 2021 in different finishes for sale as numismatic products.

Authorized purchasers

The U.S. Mint does not sell its bullion coins directly to the public. Instead, sales are made to a group of approved buyers who purchase the coins for the closing London P.M. spot price per troy ounce of each metal on a given day plus a small premium.

Those authorized purchasers then resell the coins for a mark-up to other dealers, collectors and the general public.

The U.S. Mint has 13 authorized purchasers that place orders for gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion coins.

The following authorized purchasers are approved for buying bullion coins struck in gold, silver, platinum and palladium:

➤ A‑Mark Precious Metals Inc., El Segundo, California.

➤ American Precious Metals Exchange (APMEX), Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

➤ Coins & Thing Inc. (CNT) Bridgewater, Massachusetts.

➤ Dillon Gage Inc. of Dallas, Addison, Texas.

➤ Fidelitrade Inc., Wilmington, Delaware.

➤ Jack Hunt Coin Broker Inc., Kenmore, New York.

➤ Manfra, Tordella, & Brookes Inc. (MTB), New York, New York.

➤ ScotiaMocatta (Scotia Bank), New York, New York.

➤ Bayerische Landesbank, Nürnberg, Germany.

➤ Deutsche Bank AG, Frankfurt, Germany.

The Gold Center in Springfield, Illinois, is approved for silver bullion coins only.

Tanaka Kinkinzoku, in Tokyo, Japan, is authorized for platinum bullion coins only.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter