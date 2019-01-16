Excellon Resrouces' 100%-owned Platosa Mine has been Mexico’s highest-grade silver mine since production commenced in 2005.

Canadian-based Excellon Resources released 2018 production results Jan. 15 for its La Platosa Mine Project in Durango, Mexico.

The La Platosa Mine has been Mexico’s highest-grade silver mine since production commenced in 2005. While other silver mines around the world record concentrations per metric ton of ore often under 10 grams, La Platosa’s output is 1 kilogram, or 1,000 grams.

Inside Coin World: It looks like a cent (a lot, actually) but it isn’t: Columns in the Jan. 28 issue of Coin World focus on Indian Head cents that aren’t, different date styles on 1834 Classic Head half eagles, and the effect of copper spots on gold coins.

The production results for 2018 indicate the mine yielded 917,714 ounces of silver, and 1,929,092 equivalent ounces of silver recovered from ore concentrates. This compares to 2017’s output of 718,460 ounces of silver and 1,470,650 equivalent ounces of silver.

“Equivalent ounces” is an investment term for amounts of byproduct mined that add up in value to an “equivalent” amount of the precious metal referenced. The mining operation, which covers nearly 52,000 acres, also yields lead and zinc.

The complete report can be found on the Excellon Resources website.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter