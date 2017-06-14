Whitman Publishing LLC will release on July 4 an updated second edition of GOLD: Everything You Need to Know to Buy and Sell Today.

News release from Whitman Publishing LLC:

On the Fourth of July, 2017, Whitman Publishing will release a newly updated 2nd edition of its award-winning book GOLD: Everything You Need to Know to Buy and Sell Today, by Jeff Garrett and Q. David Bowers. It is available for preorder online, and will be sold at bookstores and hobby dealers nationwide for $14.95.

The book’s contents include a foreword by Kenneth Bressett (senior editor of the Guide Book of United States Coins), and chapters entitled “Gold: What is it, and Why is it Valuable?”; “The Recent Gold Boom”; “Selling Your Gold”; “Buying Gold”; “Deal With the Experts”; “Avoiding Counterfeit and Altered Gold Coins”; “Quick Answers to Frequently Asked Questions”; “Glossary of Gold-Related Terms”; and “More Resources.”

The uniquely formatted 120-page hardcover book comes in a sturdy library-quality slipcover. Inside, the text and illustrations are accompanied by pullouts printed with valuable insider information. These include technical content such as weight conversion tables, bullion-value charts, melt value by karat and pennyweight, and federal coinage specifications.

“These pullouts are handy for taking to coin shows, pawn shops, flea markets, and other places where gold is bought, sold, and traded,” said Whitman publisher Dennis Tucker. They also include fascinating replicas of historical documents such as President Franklin Roosevelt’s executive order 6102 of April 5, 1933, which recalled billions of dollars worth of gold coinage and stopped the hoarding of gold coins, bullion, and certificates during the Great Depression.

The book’s audience includes experienced coin collectors and investors, as well as newcomers who have never bought or sold gold but are interested because of mainstream news coverage. It covers the history of gold going back to ancient times; market trends since 1933; U.S. and foreign gold coins; modern and older bullion and trade coins; scrap gold, jewelry, and gold works of art; how to grade gold coins; the pros and cons of various buying and selling venues; using the Internet; pennyweights, karats, grams, fineness, melt value, and other technicalities; the market effects of recent world events; contact information for world mints that sell gold; and more.

Bressett, in his foreword, wrote, “Whether you intend to buy, sell, hold, or ignore this noble metal, you will have all of your questions and concerns addressed in this handy book. Through charts, insider tips, and clear concise directions you will be able to maximize the satisfaction of your transactions.”

The coauthors are award-winning numismatic researchers. Q. David Bowers is a coin dealer, auctioneer, and writer who serves as numismatic director for Whitman Publishing and research editor of the Guide Book of United States Coins (the best-selling “Red Book” annual coin-price guide). Jeff Garrett is known as a coin dealer and an active hobby promoter; he is the president of the American Numismatic Association and valuations editor of the Red Book.