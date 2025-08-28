Engelhard brand making a return to market

MKS PAMP Group and BASF ECMS gave notice on the opening day of the ANA World’s Fair of Money in Oklahoma City that the Engelhard brand of precious metals products is being revived.

The revival is made possible under official license from BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions (ECMS), a global leader in precious metal services and recycling and a stand-alone division of BASF SE. The company has owned the Engelhard brand since acquiring it in 2006.

Some of the highlights of the 2025 series launch include:

* The return of the iconic Engelhard 1-ounce silver Prospector round, first struck in 1982. The 2025 round retains the legendary kneeling prospector motif on its obverse. On the reverse, collectors will find the classic Engelhard E logo alongside precise markings of weight and purity.

* A limited-edition tenth-ounce gold Prospector round, unseen since 1981. Struck in .9999 fine gold, the release is limited to 5,000 pieces.

* The Engelhard 3-ounce cast silver bar, back after more than two decades. The .999 fine silver bars are housed in a classic felt-lined box.

* The Engelhard Liberty Set, featuring 1-ounce, 5-ounce and 10-ounce silver bars, modeled after the original 1986 Liberty designs will be made available exclusively at the website APMEX.com.

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