Endeavour Silver expands reach in Mexico mining

Endeavour Silver, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, has added to its silver mining capabilities in Mexico.

Canadian-based Endeavour Silver has expanded its mining reach in Zacatecas, Mexico, by acquiring properties in the Calicanto and Veta Grande regions.

In a June 6 announcement, Endeavour Silver reports it purchased for $400,000 in U.S. funds the Calicanto property from Arian Silver Corp. The property covers five known silver-gold-lead-zinc veins spanning more than 185 acres.

The Calicanto property is close to Endeavour’s El Compas Mine and La Plata processing plant.

According to Endeavour, the Calicanto veins were discovered around 1600 and supported small-scale, high-grade production off and on for 350 years. “The mines were historically developed down to approximately 150 meters depth by seven old shallow shafts, and they were closed in the mid 1950s,” according to Endeavour officials. “The upper mine workings are still open but the lower mine workings are now flooded.”

Endeavour also announced that it had purchased for $500,000 the Veta Grande properties from IMPACT Silver Corp. The property covers more than 375 acres over six known silver-gold-lead-zinc veins plus nearly 35 acres of surface lands covering the dormant Santa Gabriela 200-tons-per-day processing plant and tailings facility.

“The properties are located in the vicinity of one of the largest veins in the Zacatecas district, the Veta Grande vein, and cover the Nueva Granada splays to the Veta Grande vein and several other subparallel veins,” according to Endeavour. “The properties saw historic, small scale, high-grade production as shown by old mine workings and dumps. Access to the old workings is limited and many are now flooded, but historic sampling of dumps and trenches returned values up to 1,070 gpt [grams per ton] silver with significant lead and zinc values.”

For more information, visit the Endeavour Silver website.