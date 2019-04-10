Endeavour Mining Corp. has expanded its gold processing operations at its facilities in Ivory Coast.

Canadian-based Endeavour Mining Corp. has expanded its gold processing capabilities at its Ity CIL project 300 miles northwest of Abidjan in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, or Ivory Coast, in Africa.

The project’s ore processing plants are handling 11,100 metric tons per day, with a gold recovery rate of 94 percent, according to Endeavour officials.

Inside Coin World: New column, ‘Coin Shop Lottery,’ makes its debut: A new column makes its debut, and we look at a medal containing metal flown into space and explore a token with links to riots in Great Britain in the 1790s, all only in the April 22 “Coin World.”

The Ity operation is anticpated to yield 160,000 to 200,000 ounces of gold during calendar year 2019, at all-in sustained costs of between $525 and $590 per ounce. The Ity CIL expansion commenced processing ore on Feb. 20 and recorded its first pour of gold bars on March 19.

Endeavour officials noted that Ity has produced more than 1.2 million ounces of gold during its more than 20 years of operation. A total of $11 million has been budgeted for 2019 to support an expected 44 miles of drilling exploration.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter