Elephant seal coin available in titanium from Pobjoy

The Pobjoy Mint’s newest colorful .990 fine titanium coin honors a native maritime animal.

The £2 coin, for South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, celebrates the southern elephant seal (Mirounga leonina). The largest subpopulation is in the South Atlantic, with more than 400,000 individuals, including about 113,000 breeding females on South Georgia.

The southern elephant seal is the largest member living today both among pinnipeds and in the order Carnivora, so of course it is the largest Antarctic seal. The seal gets its name from its great size and the large proboscis of the adult males, which they use to make extraordinarily loud roaring noises, especially during the mating season.

Instantly recognizable by the large, inflatable proboscis, the male southern elephant seal is the biggest seal in its family. They are able to propel themselves quickly (as fast as five miles-per-hour) in this way for short-distance travel, to return to water, to catch up with a female, or to chase an intruder.

The reverse of the 2017 coin shows a male and female elephant seal sitting on a beach, of the most popular places to find elephant seals in the South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands.

The obverse of the coin features the Pobjoy Mint’s exclusive effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

Due to the difficulty of striking titanium coins and the fact that titanium reacts differently with every strike, each coin is technically different from all others. There is also a lined effect that is present on the coins that is unique to this metal. In addition to the titanium version, Uncirculated copper-nickel and Proof .925 fine silver versions are also available.

Both copper-nickel and silver coins weigh 28.28 grams and measure 38.61 millimeters in diameter.

The copper-nickel coin has a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces and retails for $16.95. The silver coin has a mintage limit of 2,000 pieces and retails for $65.

The titanium coin weighs 10 grams and measures 36.1 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 7,500 pieces and retails for $59.

For more information, or to order the coins, visit the Pobjoy Mint website.